SERVICES PENDING
Hipolita Baybayan Basanes, 91, Delano, Aug. 16. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
SERVICES PENDING
Eric Fisher, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Historic Union Cemetery Funeral Home.
Barbara June Flournoy, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
Robert Hernandez, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Reina Lozano, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Monarch Memorial.
Robert Harold Merz, 89, Shafter, Aug. 18 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
James Moore, 67, Bakersfield, July 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Oziel Serna Salinas, 67, Arvin, Aug. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth Swansbro III, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Angels Cremation Service.
Scott Whitmore, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
