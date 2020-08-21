SERVICES PENDING
Jodie Cain, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Basham Funeral Home.
Theresa Rocello Cherry, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Edward Coles Jr., 74, Lebec, Aug. 14, Mission Family Mortuary.
Dorothy DiMotfetto, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Basham Funeral Home.
Dana Christine Fabbri, 57, Visalia, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Marcelino Fuentes, 70. Wasco, Aug. 17 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
James Deshawn Gaston, 15, Bakersfield, Aug 15, Mission Family Mortuary.
Melvin Craig Harris, Sr., 54, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfredo Perez Hernandez, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Ernest Lopez, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Paul Pavlish Samarin, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 18, Mission Family Mortuary.
Ronald Eugene Sherrill, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 20, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edward H. Shuler, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Neptune Society of Central California.
Jacob Anthony Urias, 19, Bakersfield, Aug. 10, Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
