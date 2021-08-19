Funeral services for Aug. 20, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Judy Lynn Andreatta, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Luevanos Arellano, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Asia Hicks-Blair, 28, Aug. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Soledad Constatino de Garcia, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Ann Hardimon Givens, 72, Los Angeles, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Marie Louise Harness, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Neptune Society.
Jesse Xavier Hernandez, 16, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kelly Leon Miller, 48, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Ramon Moreno, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jack Edward Mosley, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Petie Patrick, 77, Delano, Aug. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Daniel Rodriguez, 60, Arvin, Aug. 17. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Elizabeth Ruby Quiles Ronk, 46, Delano, Aug. 17. Delano Mortuary.
Ralph Nick Trombetta, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Neptune Society.
Betty Wood, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
