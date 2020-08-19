SERVICES SCHEDULED
Salomon Martinez, 80, Lamont, Aug. 16. Graveside Service at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Marian Elizabeth Barnes, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 17, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leo Anthony Botello, 36, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Romaldo Ortiz Cabrera, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jack Loren Cantrell, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
David Chavez, 57, Arvin, Aug. 18, Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Irvin Leroy Coleman, Jr., 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Connie Marie Coronado, 52, Bakersfield, Aug.18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Gladys Greta Dunlap, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ana Maria Barajas de Esparza, 66, Buttonwillow, Aug. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
James Flowers, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Nohemy Argueta Garcia, 62. Wasco, Aug. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Sandra Gotico, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lawrence A. Head, 68, Bakersfield, July 22, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Roberta Elizabeth Hobbs, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Samir Aziz Khalil, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Conrad DeLuna Marquez, 88, Shafter, Aug. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Francisco Martinez, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elvira “Nonita” Montanez, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jose N. Pacheco, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Kathryn Ann Patrick, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elizabeth J. Peterson, 93, Carpenteria, Aug. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Michael Dale Reed, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lupe Campa Regalado, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Ernest Bruce Rice, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.