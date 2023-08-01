Migual Antonio Varela (“Mike”), 87, Bakersfield, July 13. Viewing at Greenlawn Northeast, Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m.; rosary at 6 p.m. Chapel service at Greenlawn Northeast, Friday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m.; graveside at Greenlawn Northeast.
Sam Bass Jr., 70, Bakersfield, July 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Marshall Thomas Collins Jr., 89, Bakersfield, July 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Directors.
Christina Elena Hernandez, 74, Bakersfield, July 30. Basham Funeral Care.
John Kinnon, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Ivan Samuel McWilliams, 92, Wofford Heights, July 26. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
Anthony Steven Najera, 28, Bakersfield, July 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Janis Earline Puckett, 74, Bakersfield, July 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mary Romero, 90, Bakersfield, July 30. Angels Cremation Service.
Beverly Ruth Bowman, 93, Bakersfield, July 30. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
