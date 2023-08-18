SERVICES SCHEDULED
Richard Lloyd Fast, 94, Aug. 7. Bakersfield. Services Aug. 24, 11 a.m. at Christ's Church of the Valley, 13701 Stockdale Hwy. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
SERVICES PENDING
Rhonda Alonzo, 57, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Monarch Memorial.
Valerie Jean Barron, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Serena Lanay Espinoza, 18, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Troy Felix, 39, Bakersfield, July 31. Angels Cremation Service.
Linda Iris Fiamengo, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Keep It Simple Cremation.
James Dale Hall, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ruby Violet Haworth, 91, Shafter, Aug. 16 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jessie Jesus Hidalgo, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Judith Ernesteen Lima, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jay McVay, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Angels Cremation Service.
Ethel Louise O’Neal, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Karen Sue Preston, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Elizabeth Rauh, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Angels Cremation Service.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
