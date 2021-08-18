Funeral services for Aug. 19, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Philip Lawrence Richina, 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m., Aug. 23, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Enrique Sanchez Andrade, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Peter Andreotti, 67, Buttonwillow, Aug. 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Tony J. Chavez, 85, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Shirley Ann Doyle, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Anthony Eugene Fair Jr., 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Guadalupe Garza, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robin George, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Union Cemetery.
Kevin Lee Hill, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Evelyn Johnson, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Rebecca Lemnah, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Hayden Reed Logston, 60, Frazier Park, Aug. 14. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Geraldine Morris, 90, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Noreen Jule Nilson, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donald Eugene Rager, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Phillip Shein, 48, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Billie Dick Smith, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Rick Suniga Subia, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Myrna Cheryl Sweeney, 74, Lake Isabella, Aug. 13. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Mary Louise Taylor, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Mui Thi To, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth Frank Torrigiani, 72, Buttonwillow, Aug. 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors
Ida Walling, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Rubio's Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
