SERVICES SCHEDULED
Viola Lucy Hester, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel, 620 Oregon St.. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug 20 at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. For additional information, please visit www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Franklin Delano Burns, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Frank Calistro, 63, Los Angeles, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Willie Christer, Jr., 35, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Gerald Kent Crosier, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Christopher Davis, 42, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Caroline Chavana Delgado, 94, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Thomas Harris, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Natalie Denise Hezam, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Margrit Louise Mallory, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Stanislao Somoza-Marroquin, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Wesley Wallace Mitchell, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Frederick Dale Monroe, 62, Bakersfield. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gabriel Garcia Perez, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Maurice Podder, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Steven Vaughn, 66, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Ivan Ronald Ward, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Scott Wert, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
