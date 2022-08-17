Funeral services for Aug. 18, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Laura Lou Dresser, 74, Bakersfield, July 27. Service on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 9 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Richard Alan Abruzzo, 73, Lake Isabella, Aug. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Joseph Edward Griffin, 81, Lebec, Aug. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Glen William Kirschenmann, 69, Bakersfield, July 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rodney Warren Knittel, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Cruz Najera Jr., 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Linda Lee Schmidt, 74, Bakersfield, July 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gretta Sue Stevens, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Leola Sylvia Walker, 100, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
