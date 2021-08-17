Funeral services for Aug. 18, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Josefina Albay, 75, Delano, Aug. 15. Delano Mortuary.
Jaswant Kaur Brar, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Norma Francisca Cordova, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Valentin Estrada, 41, Aug. 11 in Plats De Rosarito B.C., Mexico. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Exiquio Garcia, 65, Lamont, Aug 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Hernandez, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kevin Bruce Hildebrand, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Jeffrey Lynn Lupient, 54, Bakerfield, July 2. Hillcrest Private Services.
Ramona Louise Martinez, 67, Wasco, Aug. 16 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Juan Neira, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Joyce Oglesby, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Francesca Giana Rigalatto, 47, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Carlos Amezcua Rodriguez, 86, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Doris A. Schroeder, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Toth, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Stephen Francis Warnock, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html