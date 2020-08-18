SERVICES SCHEDULED
Silvano Salgado Vasquez, 50, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Visitation will be held on Aug 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus Street. Interment to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Boulevard, Arvin. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Luis Enrique Arellanes Jr., 27, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Vivian Lucille Barlow, 81, Shafter, Aug. 13. Peters Funeral Homes Shafter.
Aulah M. Bostick, 76, Sacramento, Aug. 11 in Mather. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Leija Castaneda, 66, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Dwane Christolear, 87, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lloyd W. Fryer, 86, Springfield, Ore., Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Dolores Herrera, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Francisco Barbosa Lopez, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Salomon Martinez, 80, Lamont, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Andres Montero, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Nieto, 81, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Steven Peter Nieto, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Jodie R. Pounds, 53, Lake Isabella. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale
Olivia Christina Garcia Robledo, 41, Bakersfield, Aug. 8 in Los Angeles. Basham Funeral Care.
Macario Mendoza Rodriguez, 52, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Louis August Roux, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Susana Sanchez, 43, Bakersfield, Aug. 14.
Catherine Sangin, 56, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Katherine Thomas, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miles Thomas, 96. Arvin, Aug. 15. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
