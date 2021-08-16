Funeral services for Aug. 17, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Evelyn Elizabeth Alapizco Alvarado, 30, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Gabriel De Fabrizio, 59, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Adelina Dominguez, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Dionicia Salazar Gonzalez, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northwest.
Frances Marie Goodin, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gladys Moore, 90, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Marilyn June Muth, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leo Parker, Sr., 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Basham Funeral Home.
Alfonso Hernandez Pascual, 41, Aug. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roger Arthur Powell, 82, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sebastian Jimenez Quintero, 48, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco Sarabia Sanchez, 77, Arvin, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
James William Franklin, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html