SERVICES PENDING
Marcelina Arreola, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Angels Cremation Service.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Marcelina Arreola, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 15. Angels Cremation Service.
Marlene Hall Barton, 89, Wasco, Aug. 14 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Ralph Bega, 56, Bakersfield, July 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Atha Alvin Claiborne, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Fidler, 74, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sandra L. Forrest, 82, Fresno, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Bernardo Hernandez, 78, Los Angeles, Aug. 14. Monarch Memorial.
Megin E. Hughes, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 1, Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Irma Lietz, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara.
Silvia Olvera Martinez, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Salvador Guillen Meza, 35, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Dorothy Ann Morland, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Raquel Ponce, 88, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Northeast Cemetery.
William Robbins Jr. (Stephen/Steven/Gamble), 72, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Kern River Family Mortuary - Oildale.
Michael Swanson, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Jerry Lyn Turner, 91, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Elena Lopez Vasquez, 31, Lamont, Aug. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Consuelo Villa Villa, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html