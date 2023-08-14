SERVICES SCHEDULED
Louis Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, July 12. Memorial service on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Louis Gonzales, 61, Bakersfield, July 12. Memorial service on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel, 3312 Niles Street.
SERVICES PENDING
Tommy Allard, 55, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Angels Cremation Service.
Tanya Cartier, 57, Wofford Heights, Aug. 12. Angels Cremation Service.
Arthur Contreras, 93, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Debra Lynn Ezell, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Basham Funeral Care.
John Ferreira, 60, Exeter, Aug. 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Robert J. Fowler, 97, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Flavio Gonzalez, 67, Bakersfield, July 1. Angels Cremation Service.
Spencer Harris, 75, Shafter, Aug. 13. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Liliana "Lily" Lauderdale, 30, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Virginia Lazarit, 76, Aug. 12 in Baldwin Park. Basham Funeral Care.
James Limbean, 58, Bakersfield, Aug.10. Angels Cremation Service.
Celia Martinez, 78, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Rohnna McKinzie, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Angels Cremation Service.
Judith Miller, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 13. Angels Cremation Service.
Patricia Schlott, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Angels Cremation Service.
James E. Strickland, 73, Shafter, Aug. 10. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Pannu, Avtar Singh, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Carlos Valenzuela, 47, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Floyd Elmer Bowman Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Memorial Park.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html