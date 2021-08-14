Funeral services for Aug. 15, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Blanca Estella Avalos-Cottrell, 60, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cynthia Bartlett, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Rene Bustamante, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Donna Joslin, 71, Bakersfield, July 17. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home.
Michael Anthony Olivas, 62, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jessie Margaret Smith, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
