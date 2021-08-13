Funeral services for Aug. 14, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Aliyah Christine Chavez, infant, Shafter, Aug. 4. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Joel Gonzales, 47, Bakersfield, July 31. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Frank Duane Lortscher, 86, Long Beach, July 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Henry Franklin Messenger Jr., 60, Maricopa, July 28 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Manuel Montoya, 62, Shafter, Aug. 11 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Edward Nicholas, 78, Aug. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alfonso Hernandez Pascual, 41, Aug. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dennis Fraser Quinn, 77, Shafter, Aug, 1. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Robert Poznoff, 60, Shafter, Aug. 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Maria Del Carmen Sanchez, 54, Delano, Aug. 7 in Tulare. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Reyes Soto, 88, Shafter, Aug. 7. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Che’ Noe Zuniga Jr., 21, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Debra Lynn Carroll, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
