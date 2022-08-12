Funeral services for Aug. 13

SERVICES PENDING
Tyretta J. Armster, 66, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES PENDING
Tyretta J. Armster, 66, Bakersfield, July 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Lisa M. Cardenas, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Clarence Clark, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
James Anthony Commisso, 92, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Neptune Society of Central California.
Melvin Crane, 85, Arvin, Aug. 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Alice Marie Dykes, 99, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Augustine M. Hernandez, 81, Bakersfield, July 27. Basham Funeral Care.
Bobby Insall, 84, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Peggy Taylor Perdomo, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Pete Smith, 72, Bakersfield, July 30. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra “Sandy” D. Smith, 71. Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Peters Funeral Home-Wasco.
Jesus M. Solis, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Rogelio, R. Yagin, 79, Delano, Aug. 6. Funeraria Del Angel-Delano
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 274,041
Deaths: 2,499
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 263,893
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.51
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/12/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html