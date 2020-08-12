SERVICES PENDING
Paul Wesley Andrews, 82, Bakersfield, July 31, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jeffrey Baldwin, 51, Bakersfield, July 27. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
James Breedlove, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Jay Christopher Cross, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Nabil Dawood, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio S. Fuentes, 89, Arvin, Aug 10. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Thomas Harris, 89, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Frances Elizabeth Kaaz, 95, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Royleen Marie McGarrity, 64, Tehachapi, Aug. 6, Keep It Simple Cremation.
Linda Mondragon, 60, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Historic Union Cemetery and Funeral Home.
Richard Michael Mozeleski, 62, Bakersfield, July 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Angel Nieto, 60, Bakersfield, Aug.11. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Stephane Marie O'Hara, 21, Bakersfield, Aug.11. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Northeast.
Maria De Jesus Ramirez, 73, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest.
Luke Perez Ramirez, 1 month and 14 days, Bakersfield, Aug. 7, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
