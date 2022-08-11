 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funeral services for Aug. 12, 2022

  • 0

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Allen Lee Warkentin, 90, Shafter, Aug. 10 in Bakersfield. Graveside service will be held Aug. 13, beginning at 10 a.m., at Shafter Memorial Park. Memorial service to be held at Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m., at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. Peters Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Coronavirus Cases