Funeral services for Aug. 12, 2022

Allen Lee Warkentin, 90, Shafter, Aug. 10 in Bakersfield. Graveside service will be held Aug. 13, beginning at 10 a.m., at Shafter Memorial Park. Memorial service to be held at Aug. 27, beginning at 11 a.m., at Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. Peters Funeral Home.
Valdon Barker, 85, Bakersfield, July 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Kriston Browne, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Ray Cox, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gay Eleene Dickerson, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Louis Cass Ellis, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Keep It Simple Cremation.
David Santiago Martinez, 18, Wasco, Aug. 10. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jimmy Lee Michael II, 48, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Angel Sky Ortiz, 0, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Monarch Life Stories.
Pamela Renee Pedroza, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Francisco Javier Renteria, 57, Pixley, Aug. 8. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Sucha Singh, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Victor W. Snook, 86, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
