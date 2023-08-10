Virginia F. Bivins, 90, Arvin, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Kimberly Bottorff, 58, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Angels Cremation Service.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 10:11 pm
Maria Magdalena Gutierrez Castellano, 61, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Esther Garcia, 59, Shafter, Aug. 9 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Charles Hair, 70, Fresno, Aug. 6. Angels Cremation Service.
Ouneheune Inthachack, 69, Bakersfield, Aug. 10. Monarch Memorial.
Liliana Lauderdale, 30, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Monarch Memorial.
Dagoberto Bautista Lopez, 40, Lamont, July 23. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bass Phillips, 73, Bakersfield, July 29. Angels Cremation Service.
Margareth Chavez Platero, infant, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Eddy Rodas, 24, Bakersfield, Aug. 8. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jesus Perez Saavedra, 83, Bakersfield, Aug. 9 in Delano. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Calletano Grana Valdez, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
James Waters, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Angels Cremation Service.
Jose Alberto Zarco, 30, Delano, July 15 in Los Angeles. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
