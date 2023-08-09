SERVICES PENDING
Robert Scott Allen, 67, Fresno, Aug. 4. Angels Cremation Service.
SERVICES PENDING
Irma Leon Ballesteros, 63, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rosalie Berry, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Oscar Javier Martinez Castro, 39, Ferndale, Wash., July 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Easter, 94, Bakersfield, July 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Hector Espinoza, 75, Bakersfield, July 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Lloyd Fast, 94, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria Dolores Nieves Figueroa, 55, Northridge, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Enrique Leal Flores, 68, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Marcy Gandara, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 7. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Floreen Garone, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Grace Johnson, 55, Bakersfield, Aug. 4. Monarch Memorial.
Precha Maokosy, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Doris Eileen Mortimer aka Page, 96, Bakersfield, Aug. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Arcelia Ortega, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Harbinder Singh, 73, Bakersfield, Aug. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kathleen Ann Stanier, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Helen Valencia, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
