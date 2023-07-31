SERVICES PENDING
Rogelio Agatep, 81, Bakersfield, July 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Keith Bratton II, 77, Grand Junction, Colo., July 20. Martin Mortuary.
Simon Cervantez, 95, Bakersfield, July 23. Angels Cremation Service.
Francisco Dimas-Valencia, 51, Delano, July 26. Funeraria Del Angel Delano.
Michael James Esquivel, 26, Bakersfield, July 19. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ethelyn (Linda) Rose Lynch, 90, Bakersfield, July 28. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Carol Mayfield, 74, Bakersfield, July 29. Monarch Memorial.
Judith Elaine Walker, 82, Bakersfield, July 29. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Bobby "Bob" J. Williams , 87, Tehachapi, July 30 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
