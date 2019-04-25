SERVICES SCHEDULED
Malakhi Ruben De Leon, infant, April 19, in Madera. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 3, Bethany Ministries. Basham Funeral Care.
Demi Ruben Dominguez, 23, April 19, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 3, Bethany Ministries. Basham Funeral Care.
Eduardo Hilario Iniguez, 48, Lamont, April 11. Visitation 5-10 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. April 29, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. April 30, St. Augustine Catholic Church; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Honesto Montecino, 71, Bakersfield, April 22. Visitation 5-9 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. April 28, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. April 29, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; interment to follow at Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles “Chuck” Zwartendyk, 94, Bakersfield, April 17. Service 10:45 a.m. April 29, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Megan Ruth Anderson, 38, Bakersfield, April 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Willard Wayne Bedford, 77, Bakersfield, April 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patricia Calvillo, 53, Bakersfield, April 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Pablo Cabang Fernandez, 73, Salinas, CA, April 23. Delano Mortuary.
Claire A. Graham, 90, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
George Hays Hickernell, 89, Bakersfield, April 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Harry G. Krugh, 83, Taft, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Roberto Manuel Lopez, 53, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Diane Barbara Maddox, 81, Bakersfield, April 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Aletha Linda Marshall, 78, Bakersfield, April 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
David William Millington, 73, Springville, CA, April 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Annette Nunez, 55, Lamont, April 24, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Antonio Ruiz Ornelas, 62, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Ramon Ruiz, 96, Bakersfield, April 24. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Norma Sara Schwartz, 91, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria Socorro Gonzalez Vasquez, 78, Bakersfield, April 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Earl Bert Walston, 74, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Sherry Susanna Bennett, 69, Bakersfield, April 24. Neptune Society.
Roberto Manuel Lopez, 53, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
