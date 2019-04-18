SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mercedes Sanchez, 69, Bakersfield, April 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. April 22, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. April 23, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Donna Lou Craft, 86, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Catalina Aguilar Estrada, 90, Bakersfield, April 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Sara Guerrero De Garcia, 85, Bakersfield, April 11. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Toni Annette Grijalva, 64, Bakersfield, April 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jerry Hernandez, 52, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Luis Hernandez Hernandez, 63, April 14, in Mexico. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana L. Hoose, 65, Bakersfield, April 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jewell Frances Pickell, 92, Delano, April 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Manuel John Rocha, 85, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Maxine Lorraine Copeland, 88, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, April 16. McInnis and Holloway Funeral Home.
