SERVICES SCHEDULED
Peggy Barron, 86, Bakersfield, April 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. April 15, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. April 16, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Cecil Charles Finn, 89, Bakersfield. Graveside service 11 a.m. April 16, South Kern Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Road.
Shelley Finn (Stewart), 77, Texas. Graveside service 11 a.m. April 16, South Kern Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Road.
Keith Holguin, 64, Bakersfield, April 6. Visitation 5-9 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. April 14, Basham-Hopson Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. April 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church; interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonia B. Reyes, 89, Bakersfield, April 3. Viewing 10 a.m. April 15; followed by service and burial, Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Myron “Big Myron” L. Smith Sr., 75, California Hot Springs, April 3, in Bakersfield. Service 4 p.m. April 27, Quail Valley Recreational Village, 40587 Hot Springs Road, California Hot Springs, CA. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Mary Calvillo, 86, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Juan Carmelo Gonzalez Chavez, 68, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Damon Emerson, 57, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary A. Feliscian, 86, Delano, April 12. Delano Mortuary.
Herbert William Hardt, 90, Bakersfield, April 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Jamore Joseph Holliday, 47, Bakersfield, April 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Irene M. Kirschenman, 92, Bakersfield, April 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ignacio Ortiz, 52, Bakersfield, April 2. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Diosdado M. Rubin, 74, Delano, April 11. Delano Mortuary.
Lorraine Stewart, 65, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Julia Armas, 79, formerly of Delano, March 28, in Coronado, CA.
Beverly Ann Arrowood, 65, Bakersfield, March 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
