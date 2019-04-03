SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joann Hill, 75, Beavercreek, OR, March 17, in Oregon City, OR. Service 11 a.m. April 6, North Heights Baptist Church, 3960 North Chester Ave., Bakersfield, 93308.
Ione Regina Lollar, 82, Bakersfield, April 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 8, United Methodist Church, 1441 7th St., Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
John Avalos, 73, Bakersfield, April 3. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Phyllis Lee Furtado, 88, Bakersfield, March 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Lydia Hidalgo, 69, Arvin, April 4, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Dominga Jimenez, 83, Bakersfield, April 1. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Sopha Mao, 65, Bakersfield, April 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Michael Demois Roberson, 75, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Samantha Joann Seybert, 43, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Bob W. Smith, 85, Bakersfield, April 4. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Myron Smith Sr., 75, California Hot Springs, April 3, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Lt. Col Norman Stanley, 84, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Wade Jay Watson, 82, Bakersfield, April 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m.
