SERVICES SCHEDULED
Antonia B. Reyes, 89, Bakersfield, April 3. Viewing 10 a.m. April 15, service and burial to follow, Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3700 River Blvd.
SERVICES PENDING
Maria Refugio Barragan, 90, Delano, April 10. Delano Mortuary.
Steven Neal Buehler, 65, Bakersfield, April 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Alex W. Chernabaeff, 91, Bakersfield, April 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wanda Mae Lord, 90, Pismo Beach, April 10. Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach.
Richard Harold Mingus, 75, Bakersfield, April 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Vicenta Baeza Orona, 81, Delano, April 10. Delano Mortuary.
Daron Ray Palmer, 58, Bakersfield, April 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Clifford “Ross” Scott, 75, Bakersfield, April 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Pansy Imojean Whitley, 84, Bakersfield, April 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
