SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gordon Conte, 78, Bakersfield, March 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. April 4, Hillcrest Memorial Park. Graveside service 10 a.m. April 5, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
SERVICES PENDING
Miguel Aguilar, 39, Lamont, March 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Beatrice Brown, 76, Bakersfield, April 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lowell Gene Crabtree, 78, Santa Clarita, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Maxine Ruth Custer, 86, Bakersfield, March 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Leslie Jean Knackstedt, 94, Bakersfield, March 29. Mission Family Mortuary.
Owen Joseph Law, 96, Bakersfield, March 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Charles Michael Lumis, 50, Bakersfield, April 2. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Camilo Prado Reyes, 80, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Tony Clemente Rodriquez Jr., 65, Bakersfield, March 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lazaro Garibay Romero, 70, Maricopa, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachel Lee Roth, 76, Bakersfield, March 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Darrell Taylor, 23, Los Angeles, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Patrick Robert Gimenez, 33, Bakersfield, March 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Phyllis A. Soper, 95, Bakersfield, March 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
