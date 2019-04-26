SERVICES SCHEDULED
Claire A. Graham, 90, Bakersfield, April 16. Viewing 4-8 p.m. April 30, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Graveside service 1 p.m. May 1, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Margaret Kent, 76, Bakersfield, April 20. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. May 17, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 7100 Stockdale Highway.
Rigoberto Garcia Peregrina, 60, Bakersfield, April 20. Visitation 5-9 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. May 1, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. May 2, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Manuel Pal Rodriquez, 59, Bakersfield, April 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
