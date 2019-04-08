SERVICES SCHEDULED
John Jones, 76, Bakersfield, April 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. April 11, Basham-Lamont Funeral Care, 8601 Hall Road, Lamont. Funeral service 11 a.m. April 12, Basham-Lamont Funeral Care; interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Michael Roberson, 75, Bakersfield, April 2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. April 12, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, Main Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. April 13, St. Peter Restoration Community Christian Ministries, 510 E. Brundage Lane; interment to follow at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Carolyn Sue Smith, 72, March 31, in Los Angeles. Visitation 5-8 p.m. April 12, Basham and Lara Funeral Care Chapel, 343 State Ave., Shafter. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. April 13, The Garden Church, 900 22nd St. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Gloria Aleman, 69, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
David Anderson, 89, Shafter, April 6, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Paula T. Baladad, 87, Bakersfield, April 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Wanda Earlene Barnes, 86, Bakersfield, April 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Peggy Barron, 86, Bakersfield, April 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Eloise C. Benson, 81, Bakersfield, April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Zachary Blaauw, 35, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Peggy Lou Buhn, 85, formerly of Tehachapi, April 7, in Reedsport, Ore. Coos Bay Chapel, Ore.
Heriberto Carbajal, 69, Bakersfield, April 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Eduardo “Edward” Cervantes, 72, Bakersfield, March 29. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Candeladria Chavez, 95, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Refugio Sanchez Davalos, 66, Shafter, April 6, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Romolo Estrada, 87, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Wilma M. Feltus, 58, Bakersfield, April 3. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Patsy Jean Grabhorn, 72, Bakersfield, March 30. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Cathie Lynn Gullett, 64, Bakersfield, April 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Keith Holguin, 64, Bakersfield, April 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Jennifer Leigh Hoyt, 46, Taft, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Christine Combs Kildare, 91, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gary Elwood Moon, 35, Bakersfield, April 8. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Rosa Elena Munoz, 68, Lamont, April 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Rush, 86, Bakersfield, April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Alma Rosa Sanchez, 62, Bakersfield, April 1. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Joe Ann Taylor, 84, April 8, in Las Vegas. Basham Funeral Care.
Edwardo “Lalo” Vargas, 31, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Mary L. Hanes, 89, Bakersfield, March 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
