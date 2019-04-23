SERVICES SCHEDULED
Trinidad Rea, 99, Bakersfield, April 16. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. April 24, Rivers of Living Waters Church; graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road.
SERVICES PENDING
Antonio Banuelos, 88, Delano, April 21. Delano Mortuary.
J. George Cooper, 89, Bakersfield, April 21. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Julio Gomez, 95, Delano, April 21. Delano Mortuary.
Antonio Honesto Montecino, 71, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Bruce Glenn Nuzum, 61, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl Wayne Pate Jr., 65, Bakersfield, April 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Gregory Karl Powell, 61, Bakersfield, April 20. Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc.
NO SERVICES
Harold “The Pie Man” Robert Clark Jr., 63, Mountain Grove, MO, March 30.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
