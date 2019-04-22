SERVICES SCHEDULED
Daniel Lomely Ruiz Sr., 90, Bakersfield, April 21. Memorial service 6 p.m. April 25, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Basham Funeral Care.
Fred L. Starrh, 89, Shafter, April 16. Viewing 4-8 p.m. April 27 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 28, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Funeral service 4 p.m. April 28, Shafter Mennonite Brethren Church. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Marie Ann Wager, 66, Bakersfield, April 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon, funeral service to follow at noon, April 27, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Ronald Arthur Chapman, 54, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Jesse G. Cooper, 89, Bakersfield, April 21. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
William James Coughlin, 93, Bakersfield, April 21. Neptune Society.
Elza Eugene Flora, 82, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Ronald Arthur Goertz, 84, Bakersfield, April 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Allen Benjamin Hansen, 97, Bakersfield, April 17. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Vicky Ann Jacobs, 62, Bakersfield, April 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roland Van Johnson, 26, Arvin, April 16. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Terry A. Lewis, 59, Bakersfield, April 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jesus Maldonado, 52, Bakersfield, April 21. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Timothy Adam Ockerman, 67, Kernville, April 18. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mason Parnell, 19, Bakersfield, April 18, in Riverside, Calif. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Rigoberto Garcia Peregrina, 60, Bakersfield, April 20. Basham Funeral Care.
Alfredo Ramirez, 96, Wasco, April 20. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Francisca Rodriguez, 88, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Ruiz, 90, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Leona Schmitt, 89, Bakersfield, April 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Stephen Strauss, 54, Bakersfield, April 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Nancy Thompson, 76, Bakersfield, April 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Ariana Treece, 22, Bakersfield, April 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Shirley Turner, 76, Santa Maria, April 21. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Services.
Charles Edward Zwartendyk, 94, Bakersfield, April 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Sharon Beales, 61, Bakersfield, April 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Marilyn Bradford, 80, California City, April 16. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.