SERVICES SCHEDULED
Irene Marie Kirschenman, 92, Bakersfield, April 3. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. April 12, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 124 Columbus St. Graveside service 10 a.m. April 15, Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
Ronnie Gilbert Mireles, 61, Bakersfield, April 7. Visitation 5-9 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. April 14, Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. April 15, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; interment to follow, Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Jane Pettit, 91, Bakersfield, April 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. April 17, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, Main Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. April 18; interment to follow, Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Rita A. Portwood, 86, Wasco, April 9. Graveside service 2 p.m. April 15, Wasco Memorial Park. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rebecca Rekosh, 92, Bear Valley Springs, March 30. Memorial service 1 p.m. April 13, Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Elda Edna Balzer, 93, Bakersfield, April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
George Earnest Berry Jr., 85, Bakersfield, April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Concepcion R. Bueno, 94, Madera, April 9. Delano Mortuary.
Roxana Burgoin, 59, Delano, April 4. Delano Mortuary.
Bibiano Biaza Carrasco, 83, Bakersfield, April 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Andrew B. Cullers, 18, Bakersfield, April 5. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Elsie Maxine Fargo, 84, Bakersfield, March 30. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
David Lee Johnson, 49, Bakersfield, April 9. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Julie Lagan, 72, Bakersfield, April 10. Basham Funeral Care.
Bessie Mattly, 92, Bakersfield, April 10. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Adan Medina, 55, Bakersfield, March 27. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gary Elwood Moon, 80, Bakersfield, April 7. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
J. W. Parrish, 96, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.
Rachel M. Swanson, 85, Bakersfield, April 6. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jerald Howard Turner, 81, Taft, April 4. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Richard C. Scroggins, 61, Ridgecrest, March 30, in Kernville. Kern River Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
