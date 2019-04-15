SERVICES PENDING
Betty Jo Ash, 72, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Thurman Bruce, 78, Shafter, April 13, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary Huston, 78, Bakersfield, April 12, in Los Angeles. Rucker’s Mortuary.
Edward Dean Johnson, 70, Dustin Acres, April 10. Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.
Mario Montoya Montoya, Shafter, April 13. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mary Moten, 63, Bakersfield, April 15. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Inez Ruby Norman, 95, Bakersfield, April 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Rigoberto Vargas Olivera, 66, McFarland, April 12. Delano Mortuary.
Armando B. Sanchez, 67, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Leon Peter Shubin, 68, Bakersfield, April 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Freddie Dale Simpson, 80, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Pandy Sovaleni, 68, Bakersfield, April 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Memo Rodriguez Urias, 83, Bakersfield, April 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Sharon Waldo, 73, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
