SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jane Causey, Lake Isabella. Service 11 a.m. April 27, Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, 5301 Lake Isabella Blvd., Lake Isabella.
Karra Faye Nelson, 50, Bakersfield, April 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 18, Basham Funeral Care.
Leon Peter Shubin Jr., 68, Bakersfield, April 15. Rosary 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. April 22, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Nieves Amparano, 88, Bakersfield, April 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Leroy Berry, 63, Bakersfield, April 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria E. Doerner, 96, Bakersfield, April 15, in Los Angeles. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Loreto Mosqueda Gomez, 26, April 10, in Mexico. Basham Funeral Care.
Harry Doug Gross, 73, Delano, April 15. Delano Mortuary.
Rosa Rios Guerrero, 74, Bakersfield, April 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Rhonda Holden, 49, Bakersfield, April 11. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Richard Kastner Jr., 35, Bakersfield, April 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Susanne Inez Kelly, 81, Bakersfield, April 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Rowena Louise Lomely, 80, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Marguerite Maldonado, 65, Bakersfield, April 15. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Ruthie Lynn McLey, 84, Bakersfield, April 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Patricia McMahon, 78, Bakersfield, April 4. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Maria Moreno, 82, Arvin, April 12. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Alex Q. Pagarigan, 67, Delano, April 14. Delano Mortuary.
Martha Quiring, 100, Palmdale, April 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Garcia Ramirez, 66, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Muriel Marie Register, 57, Bakersfield, April 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kathleen Melinda Rodriguez, 77, Bakersfield, April 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Mary Leona Schmitt, 89, Bakersfield, April 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Shoaf, 82, Bakersfield, April 12. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Phyllis Illene Swinney, 85, Bakersfield, April 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Samuel D. Trevino, infant, Bakersfield, April 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
