SERVICES SCHEDULED
David Anderson, 89, Shafter, April 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 13, Congregational Bible Church, Shafter. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Margaret E. Lee, 85, Bakersfield, April 2. Viewing 10 a.m. to noon April 10, Basham Funeral Care, 3312 Niles St.
Rebecca Rekosh, 92, Bear Valley Springs, March 30. Memorial service 1 p.m. April 13, Bear Valley Church, 26180 Plateau Way, Tehachapi. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
SERVICES PENDING
Zachary Ludwig Blaauw, 34, Bakersfield, April 5. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ashley N. Castillo, 29, Bakersfield, April 6 in Santa Barbara. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Candelaria Perez Chavez, 95, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Abel Guzman-Sanchez, 57, Delano, April 5. Delano Mortuary.
Joshua Chavez-Quintero, 24, Bakersfield, April 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Charles Joseph Clark, 94, Bakersfield, April 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Gilbert Doolittle Jr., 84, Bakersfield, April 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
John Martin Grodewald, 80, Bakersfield, April 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Herbert William Hardt, 90, Bakersfield, April 8. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Irene M. Kirschenman, 92, Bakersfield, April 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Raul Lopez, 32, Bakersfield, April 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Arthur Wilson McDonald Jr., 66, Shafter, April 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dana Brent Mills, 65, Bakersfield, April 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ronnie Gilbert Mireles, 61, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Carson William Ross, 92, Bakersfield, April 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mercedes Sanchez, 69, Bakersfield, April 9. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Leonel Fernando Saenz, 83, Bakersfield, April 8. Neptune Society of Central California.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
