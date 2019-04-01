SERVICES PENDING
Maria Rebecca Hernandez Aguilera, 50, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
DeAnne Crank, 79, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Gwendolyn Imogene Duran, 82, Arleta, Calif., March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Carol Ann Hamblen, 80, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Ione Regina Lollar, 82, Shafter, April 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Arnold McCroy, 90, Bakersfield, March 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Brian Jeffrey Mettler, 72, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Rebecca Rekosh, 92, Bear Valley Springs, March 30, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Ramon Rivera Sanchez, 79, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Carolyn Smith, 72, Los Angeles, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Lee James Tirce, 101, Bakersfield, April 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert George Valdez, 90, Bakersfield, March 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Donald Harold Williams, 85, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Lawrence B. Leis, 78, Bakersfield, March 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Bobby Wagner, 88, Bakersfield, March 30. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
