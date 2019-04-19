SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Calvillo, 86, Bakersfield, April 11. Visitation 9 a.m.-noon and Rosary 12:30 p.m. April 25, Basham-Hopson Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church; followed by interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Jewell F. Pickell, 92, Delano, April 15. Service 1 p.m. April 25, Arvin Cemetery. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Will A. Smith, 53, Bakersfield, April 15. Service 1 p.m. April 21, Celebration of Life Center, Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Hyun Cha Grove, 82, Bakersfield, April 10. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kenneth Wayne Harris, 73, Bakersfield, April 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Elizabeth King, 65, Bakersfield, April 19. Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Services.
Arturo Gutierrez Lemus, 82, Bakersfield, April 16. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Cloris M. Roman, 95, Bakersfield, April 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Maria Luisa Sanchez, 71, Bakersfield, April 17. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Nathan Thomas Tillery, 55, Bakersfield, April 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Gertrude Church, 90, Bakersfield, April 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
