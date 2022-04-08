Funeral services for April 9, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Salvador Sanchez Campos, 73, Bakersfield, March 28. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Helen “Irene” Collins, 92, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Helen D. Dickard, 93, Bakersfield, April 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Juanito Sebastian Espinoza, infant, Bakersfield, March 30 in Madera. Basham Funeral Care.
Hector Garza, 38, Bakersfield, April 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Miguel Gonzalez, 67, Bakersfield, April 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Dickie Grady, 75, Bakersfield, April 7. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carol Marie Graychik, 81, Bakersfield, April 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Beverly Ann Hathaway, 81, Bakersfield, April 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Margaret Marie Long, 96, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fernando Martinez-Burgos, 59, Bakersfield, March 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Fredrick Clayton Rabuse, 74, Visalia, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Max Ramirez Jr. II, 50, Bakersfield, April 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Johnathan R. Ramirez, 16, Bakersfield, April 5. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Mari Barbara Rodlund, 71, Bakersfield, April 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Gina Martha Sardelli, 80, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lawrence Sharkey Jr., 74, Bishop, April 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Sloas Jr., 80, Keene, April 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Gary Ray Stanphill, 77, Bakersfield, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
