SERVICES SCHEDULED
Salome Montenegro Domingo, 96, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. Private service.
SERVICES PENDING
Barbara Ann Hine, 77, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Roy Scroggins Jr., 80, Bakersfield, April 7. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Pedro Sedano, 70, Wasco, April 7. Peter Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Orbelina Alvarenga, 73, Bakesrfield, April 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
George Thomas Blake, 70, Bakersfield, April 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Robert Parker Mettler, 90, Bakersfield, March 31. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jimmy Douglas Phillips, 72, Bakersfield, April 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Krystal Frances Pimienta, 41, Bakersfield, April 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
John Shaw, 68, Bakersfield, April 8. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Katherine Elizabeth Sidders, 61, Bakersfield, March 27. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jeanette Marie Logrecco Weiss, 77, Bakersfield, April 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Joyce Evelina Wilyard, 84, Bakersfield, April 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
