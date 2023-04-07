Funeral services for April 8, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Eloria “Laura” Armstrong, 73, Bakersfield, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Wedad Z. Atalla, 83, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mary Ann Christoffersen, 69, Bakersfield, April 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Martha Scott Flores, 72, Bakersfield, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
John Matthew Glenn, 20, Wasco, April 5. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Dorena Mae Gordon, 76, Bakersfield, April 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Petra Merino, 63, Bakersfield, April 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Susan Novickas, 73, Bakersfield, April 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Dawntina Skinner, 47, Bakersfield, March 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 312,538
Deaths: 2,646
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 308,358
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.88
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.10
Updated: 4/6/23
