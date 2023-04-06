Funeral services for April 7, 2023

Lawrence "Larry" O'Neil, 79, Bakersfield, March 26. Rosary, April 13 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Graveside at 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Doris Lorraine Powers, 94, Bakersfield, March 28. Visitation, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 8 at Greenlawn Northeast. Graveside, noon April 8 at Greenlawn Northeast.
Annamarie Gardea, 3, Bakersfield, April 5. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Christina Maria Garza, 31, Bakersfield, April 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Carla Onken Johnson, 96, Bakersfield, March 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gilbert Lara, 62, Bakersfield, April 5. Rubio’s Funeral Home.
Phillip Roy Phelps, 74, Delano, April 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Manuel Sanchez Piedra, 68, Shafter, April 5 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Heather Lisa Renee White, 49, Bakersfield, March 28. Johnson & Taft Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
