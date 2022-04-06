Funeral services for April 7, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Roberto Rios Aguirre, 67, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Frances Kay Beirne, 79, Bakersfield, April 1. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Antonio Bribiesca, 40, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Isabel de las Mercedes Fernandez Carvajal, 57, Delano, April 2. Delano Mortuary.
Jackie Marlene Clary, 86, Bakersfield, April 3. Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.
Damian Michael Clement, 41, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Harold Nunez Dominguez, 82, Bakersfield, April 3. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Robert Lee Gibson, 73, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Arthur Homer, 69, Frazier Park, March 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Eric Dale Hooper, 63, Weldon, April 5. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Laurel Ann Lara, 66, Mojave, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Bill Mears, 93, Bakersfield, March 27. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Feliza A. Medina, 89, Earlimart, March 31. Delano Mortuary.
Melvin Rogers, 88, Bakersfield, April 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Daniel Jay Sanocki, 67, Bakersfield, March 31. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Maria Guadalupe Solorio, 86, Wasco, Apr. 5. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Carol J. Wright, 75, Bakersfield, April 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Anselmo Zarate, 62, Bakersfield, March 9. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Directors.
NO SERVICES
Carrie Elizabeth Allen, 62, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Michael L. Ericson, 61, Bakersfield, April 5. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
