Funeral services for April 7, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
David Avila, 45, Delano, March 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Darlene Marie Gilliland, 81, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Delores High, 78, Bakersfield, March 26. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Michael R. Hight, 65, from Wasco in Delano, April 4. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Barbara Jane Lee, 77, Bakersfield April 6., Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Arturo Guerrero Lopez, 48, Bakersfield, April 4. Bakersfield Funeral Home.
Irma Reyes Murillo, 51, from Visalia in Mexico, March 23. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jeremy Muzzy, 40, Bakersfield, March 14. Historic Union Cemetery.
Artemio Saucedo, 27, Wasco, April 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Michael Cordova, 54, Bakersfield, Feb. 16. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Thomas M. White, 72, Bakersfield, April 5. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
