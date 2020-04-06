SERVICES SCHEDULED
Melvin Brent Richards, 103, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. Private service.
SERVICES PENDING
Hilaria "Lola" Alire, 92, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Anthony Gregory Andrada Sr., 75, Bakersfield, April 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Albert Fred Ansolabehere, 75, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Paul Vance "Applegarth" Garth, 74, Bakersfield, April 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Donaciana Saldivar de Juaregui, 95, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Salvador Mendez, 93, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joanna Killebrew, 52, Bakersfield, April 4. Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest.
Diana Marie Olivarez, 65, Bakersfield, March 31. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Ancil Otto, 98, Bakersfield, March 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Trisha Kay Robancho, 54, Bakersfield, March 31. Basham Funeral Care.
Leonard John Schroeder, 91, Bakersfield, March 3o. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Serdinsky, 77, Bakersfield, April 3. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Virgil Strebeck, 82, Bakersfield, April 5. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Otis Thelmer Wheeler, 84, Bakersfield, March 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Patrick Anthony Williams, 89, Bakersfield, March 30. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Home.
Diane Gae Wright, 79, Bakersfield, April 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
