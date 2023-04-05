Funeral services for April 6, 2023

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dorris Antongiovanni, 97, Bakersfield, March 28. Graveside service, 1 p.m. April 6, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dorris Antongiovanni, 97, Bakersfield, March 28. Graveside service, 1 p.m. April 6, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Lawrence "Larry" O'Neil, 79, Bakersfield, March 26. Rosary, April 14 at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Graveside at 12:30 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
SERVICES PENDING
Wanda Louise Adams, 89, Bakersfield, April 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Monta Bruce Atkinson, 60, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joshua Bardo, 26, Tulare, March 31. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sharon Bush, 80, Bakersfield, April 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mitchell Dean Culp, 63, Bakersfield, March 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Erlinda Romo De Leon, 81, Bakersfield, Feb. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dorothy Mae Fine, 86, Bakersfield, March 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Louise Freeman, 79, Bakersfield, March 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Michael Jay Downey, 63, Lake Isabella, March 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Sharon Louise Hood, 92, Bakersfield, April 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert L. Hooper, 63, Bakersfield, March 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Nita Jenkins, 90, Bakersfield, April 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Harjinder Kaur, 93, Bakersfield, April 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mercedes Martinez, 82, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Susan Pearl Morgan, 83, Bakersfield, March 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Judith Leanne Mosier, 81, Bakersfield, March 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edward Novak, 72, Bakersfield, April 2. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rodney Poston, 84, Bakersfield, April 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Henry Vallas Lopez Sickler, 51, Bakersfield, March 27. Keep It Simple Cremation.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 311,891
Deaths: 2,639
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 307,147
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 70.89
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.09
Updated: 3/23/23
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html