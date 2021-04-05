Funeral services for April 6, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
William Faith “Billy” Barnes, 55, Bakersfield, March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Denis Bessonart, 96, Bakersfield, April 5. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Jess Cardenas, 63, Bakersfield March 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Raymond Chavira, 73, Bakersfield, March 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Monty James Craft, 60, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lynda Marie DeBrum, 74, Tulare, March 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Renato Paguirigan Domingo, 52, Delano, April 4. Delano Mortuary.
Antonio Rodriguez Espinoza, 69, Bakersfield April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
John Dryden Kintzie, 85, Bakersfield, March 31. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Clarita Dulay Mapanao, 73, Bakersfield, March 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Lilian Santos, 79, Delano, April 3. Delano Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Richard (Dick) Balmain, 76, Bakersfield, March 31. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Betty (Lorraine) Goodwin, 87, Bakersfield, April 3. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Arthur R. Shain, 86, Bakersfield, April 2. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Robert Charles Willer, 82, Bakersfield, April 2. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
