Funeral services for April 5, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Timothy Wayne Allen, 62, Bakersfield, March 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charles William Holmes, 73, Bakersfield, April 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Annmarie Jackson, 53, Bakersfield, Feb. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sandra Kae Joy, 82, Bakersfield, March 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carma Marie Servaege, 90, Bakersfield, March 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Celia Velasquez, 60, McFarland, Apr. 3. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Rose Marie South, 53, Bakersfield, April 3. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
