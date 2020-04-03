SERVICES SCHEDULED
Cynthia Rochelle Hubble, 62, Bakersfield, March 25. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 6 at Basham Funeral Care with a graveside service to follow at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park. For additional information, please visit www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Robert Jaime Flores, 58, Bakersfield, April 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Joanne Milne, 71, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Cheyenne Sanaya Parra, 13, Bakersfield, April 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Quijada, 79, Bakersfield, April 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Sonny David Magdaleno Reyes, 36, Bakersfield, April 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Nancy Stiles, 73, Bakersfield, April 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Jerry Lee Underwood, 91, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Patricia Suzann Velasquez, 44, Bakersfield, April 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
