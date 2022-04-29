Funeral services for April 30, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Alice Sue (Thompson) Fry, 78, Bakersfield, April 19. Visitation begins at 5:30 p.m. May 5, with Rosary following at 6 p.m. at St. Francis Parish. Mass is at 10 a.m. May 6 at St. Francis Parish. Interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Thomas Jefferey Fry, 53, Bakersfield, April 19. Rosary is at 6 p.m. May 5 at St. Francis Parish. Mass is at 10 a.m. May 6 at St. Francis Parish. Interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Birdie Ivory Andrews, 85, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Gary Wayne Franks, 76, McFarland, April 24. Delano Mortuary.
Maria Felicitas Guerrero, 76, Delano, April 22. Delano Mortuary.
Ima Jones, 92, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Felix Montanio, 65, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Ochoa, 73, Bakersfield, April 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Andre Alexander Pilkinton, infant, Bakersfield, April 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Rafael Cruz Sanchez, 64, Alpaugh, April 19. Delano Mortuary.
Harvey Turner Sparks, 49, Bakersfield, April 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
